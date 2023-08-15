Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 563,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

