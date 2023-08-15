Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.35. The company had a trading volume of 323,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.80. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

