Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $192,387.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001908 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.