Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $192,387.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002440 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001908 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002861 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003148 BTC.
About Achain
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars.
