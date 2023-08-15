ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $604,483. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

