Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 2,804,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

