Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,312 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:AGOX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

