Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

