Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. 15,315,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,739,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

