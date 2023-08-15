AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Buys $19,494.00 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Judith Ann Fedder purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $19,494.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,548 shares in the company, valued at $146,724.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 309,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,172. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $565.14 million, a P/E ratio of -137.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASLE. TheStreet cut AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AerSale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.