AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.30. AerSale shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 53,006 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

