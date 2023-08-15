Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.29.

AFMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

