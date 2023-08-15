Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

