Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. 668,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

