Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

