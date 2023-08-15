Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.