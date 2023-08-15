Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

