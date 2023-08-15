Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 478.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $290.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.16 and its 200-day moving average is $287.12.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

