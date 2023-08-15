Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1,843.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,009 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $89,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, reaching $284.79. 261,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

