AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EOVBF remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. AirTrip has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.