Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $300,454 and sold 41,718 shares valued at $3,994,557. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,270. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

