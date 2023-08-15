Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $274.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

In other news, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Winkler purchased 203,388 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,515,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

