Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

TCRT stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

