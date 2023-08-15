Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Alcanna Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

