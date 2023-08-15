Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. 11,587,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,876,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

