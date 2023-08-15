Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alithya Group

Alithya Group Stock Down 1.4 %

About Alithya Group

ALYA opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.