Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,836. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

