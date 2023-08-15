Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $124.56. 382,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

