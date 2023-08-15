Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CLF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,832,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

