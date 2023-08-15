Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

