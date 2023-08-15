Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $395,514,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

