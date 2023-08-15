Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $152.23. 1,001,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,458. The company has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

