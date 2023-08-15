Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

