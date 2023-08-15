Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.