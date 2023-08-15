Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.62. 3,386,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,879,443. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

