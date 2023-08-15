AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.37. AlTi Global shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

