Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 82,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 747,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altimmune by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 328,292 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Altimmune by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.