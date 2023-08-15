Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 672,400 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,195. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

