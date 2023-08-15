Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

