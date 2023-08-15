Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
