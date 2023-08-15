AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.49. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 9,080,569 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

AMC Entertainment shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,891,642 shares of company stock worth $56,338,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

