American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $737.38 Million Stock Holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344,000 shares during the period. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF makes up 52.8% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 88.56% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $737,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000.

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

