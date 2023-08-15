American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 439.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

