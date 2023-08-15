American Money Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 107,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,405. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

