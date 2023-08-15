American Money Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $747.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.77 and its 200 day moving average is $212.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

