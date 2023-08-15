American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $678.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,108. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $707.02 and a 200-day moving average of $687.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.