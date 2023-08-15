American Money Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,066. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.68.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

