American Money Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.07. 81,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.76.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

