American Money Management LLC Sells 36,239 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,078. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

