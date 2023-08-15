Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 423.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Americas Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

