Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 29,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,995. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

